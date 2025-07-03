Passengers at Vancouver airport report tense moments amid NAV Canada bomb threat

Send this page to someone via email

Passengers at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) reported some tension on Thursday morning after bomb threats halted operations at several airports across the country.

“It concerned my parents, that’s for sure,” passenger Harrison White told Global News.

“I got a few texts from my girlfriend and my mom, but outside of family, for me, if there’s threats at a bunch of different airports, what’s the likelihood that it’s actually something serious?”

Turns out it wasn’t something serious, with Richmond, B.C., RCMP confirming no threats were found after a search of the NAV Canada tower at the airport.

NAV Canada provides air traffic control operations to Canadian airports. On Thursday morning, their facilities in Ottawa, Montreal, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary and Vancouver were the target of bomb threats.

The agency now says normal service has resumed but cautioned travellers all over the country to check with their airlines for potential delays.

“I feel like it’s unlikely that someone’s bombing Winnipeg, Ottawa and Vancouver all in the same day,” White added. “That would be a pretty high-tier attack, and I don’t think we’ve made anybody that angry yet.”

Passenger Chrystal Widsten said the threat delayed their flight coming into Vancouver.

“We are heading to Montreal, and then off again to Athens,” she told Global News.

More than two dozen flights at YVR were affected and some were cancelled on Thursday.

— with files from Uday Rana