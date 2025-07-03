‘Bomb threats’ made at multiple Canadian airports as police investigate

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple “bomb threats” were made at Canadian airports Thursday morning, spurring flight delays, evacuations and investigations into the source, says NAV Canada and local authorities.

“Early this morning, NAV CANADA was made aware of bomb threats affecting facilities in Ottawa, Montreal, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary and Vancouver. Employees at impacted locations are safe, and a temporary ground stop has been implemented at the affected airports,” said NAV Canada.

NAV Canada provides air traffic control operations to Canadian airports.

“We are collaborating with authorities to address the situation and ensure the safety of all personnel and passengers. Travellers are advised to check directly with their airline for the latest updates, as delays may occur,” a statement from NAV Canada said on X.

Earlier in the morning, Reuters had reported investigations into security incidents at Ottawa International Airport and Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport, which could disrupt operations.

While there are not yet any posts on social media from the Montreal airport, the Ottawa airport as well as Ottawa police confirmed an investigation.

“The Ottawa Airport is currently investigating a security incident. Operations may be disrupted; please check the status of your flight before travelling to the airport. We will continue to advise as the situation unfolds,” the airport said in a post on the social media platform X.

The Ottawa Police Service said that it “is working with the Ottawa Airport to investigate a security incident,” but no further details were provided.

According to Reuters, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said ground stops were later lifted at the Montreal and Ottawa airports.

Global News has asked the FAA for more information, as well as NAV Canada.

With files from Reuters

