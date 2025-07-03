2nd tornado of the year touched down in Ontario on Monday, researchers say

Send this page to someone via email

A low-level tornado touched down near London, Ont., over the weekend, according to researchers from the Northern Tornadoes Project at the University of Western Ontario.

They confirmed a tornado just south of Lucan on Monday at around 3:23 p.m., which left behind some damage to a farm, trees and crops along a track length of close to 2 km.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

There were no injuries reported, according to the NTP, which rated the twister as an EF0 tornado with wind speeds reaching as high as 110 km/h

Lucan is a small village located about a 30-minute drive north of London, and is a part of the larger Lucan Biddulph township.

This is the second tornado of the year in Ontario, with the first occurring just down the road near Woodstock on May 16.