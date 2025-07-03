Menu

Canada

2nd tornado of the year touched down in Ontario on Monday, researchers say

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 3, 2025 11:45 am
1 min read
A tornado is seen in this handout photo taken by Northern Tornadoes Project Director Dave Sills south of Lucan, Ont., on Monday, June 30, 2025. View image in full screen
A tornado is seen in this handout photo taken by Northern Tornadoes Project Director Dave Sills south of Lucan, Ont., on Monday, June 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Dave Sills
A low-level tornado touched down near London, Ont., over the weekend, according to researchers from the Northern Tornadoes Project at the University of Western Ontario.

They confirmed a tornado just south of Lucan on Monday at around 3:23 p.m., which left behind some damage to a farm, trees and crops along a track length of close to 2 km.

There were no injuries reported, according to the NTP, which rated the twister as an EF0 tornado with wind speeds reaching as high as 110 km/h

Lucan is a small village located about a 30-minute drive north of London, and is a part of the larger Lucan Biddulph township.

This is the second tornado of the year in Ontario, with the first occurring just down the road near Woodstock on May 16.

