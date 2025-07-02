SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. named all-star starter

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted July 2, 2025 7:51 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is once again an all-star.

It’s the fifth straight year the Toronto Blue Jays slugger has made the American League all-star team, and the fourth time he’ll be the starting first baseman.

He beat out New York Yankees star Paul Goldschmidt for the top spot, garnering 75 per cent of the vote to take the starting spot at first base.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Blue Jays fans skip out on Seattle series over U.S. trade war'
Blue Jays fans skip out on Seattle series over U.S. trade war
Story continues below advertisement

It’s the second consecutive fan election for Guerrero, and his fourth fan election in five seasons to join Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar and José Bautista as the only Blue Jays with four fan elections.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The 26-year-old Guerrero has hit 12 home runs and 44 runs batted in to go along with a .278 batting average in 84 games this season.

Trending Now

He leads the Jays in runs with 53.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices