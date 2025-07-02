Sweet moment dog meets baby seal on Quebec beach caught on camera

Send this page to someone via email

A heartwarming encounter unfolded on a beach near Montreal on Monday, as a Quebec man captured the remarkable moment a baby seal and a curious dog met for the first time along the shore.

Marc Neron recorded the moment a wayward harbour seal, who found its way all the way up to Oka Beach north of Montreal, interrupted a game of catch with his dog.

The run-in happened next to the Oka ferry crossing in the Ottawa River, more than 600 km from the waters where the animals usually live.

“Harbour seals can travel long distances in their first year of life,” said Patrick Weldon, director of the management and conservation unit.

“That is not unusual, but what is unusual is Oka doesn’t have many seals.”

According to wildlife experts, they have been reported as far up as Ottawa.

“We have definitely seen an increase over the past few years of observations of seals past their normal (travel) range,” Weldon told Global News. “We are documenting the incidents to have a better understanding.”

As Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports, this isn’t the first time a seal has made headlines off the waters of greater Montreal.

