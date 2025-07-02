Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sweet moment dog meets baby seal on Quebec beach caught on camera

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted July 2, 2025 2:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lost baby seal spotted at beach near Montreal'
Lost baby seal spotted at beach near Montreal
WATCH: A wayward baby seal found its way to Oka Beach just north of Montreal and was seen curiously meeting a dog on the shore. As Brayden Jagger Haines reports, while rare, experts say more run-ins with the animals are being reported.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A heartwarming encounter unfolded on a beach near Montreal on Monday, as a Quebec man captured the remarkable moment a baby seal and a curious dog met for the first time along the shore.

Marc Neron recorded the moment a wayward harbour seal, who found its way all the way up to Oka Beach north of Montreal, interrupted a game of catch with his dog.

The run-in happened next to the Oka ferry crossing in the Ottawa River, more than 600 km from the waters where the animals usually live.

“Harbour seals can travel long distances in their first year of life,” said Patrick Weldon, director of the management and conservation unit.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“That is not unusual, but what is unusual is Oka doesn’t have many seals.”

According to wildlife experts, they have been reported as far up as Ottawa.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have definitely seen an increase over the past few years of observations of seals past their normal (travel) range,” Weldon told Global News. “We are documenting the incidents to have a better understanding.”

As Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports, this isn’t the first time a seal has made headlines off the waters of greater Montreal.

Trending Now

Watch the video above for more.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices