Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Fire

Saskatchewan government faces potential legal action over wildfire efforts

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted July 2, 2025 7:28 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Government facing potential legal action over wildfire efforts
WATCH: The law firm Procido LLP is evaluating the viability of a negligence claim against the Government of Saskatchewan.
The law firm Procido LLP is evaluating the viability of a negligence claim against the Government of Saskatchewan.

It claims the government may have failed to protect the people and property of the north by not acting with urgency or having sufficient resources available to act.

Procido LLP said early findings suggest only five of the province’s 10 water bombers were operational during the crisis.

It claims a provincial firefighting base in Narrow Hills Provincial Park was destroyed due to inadequate resourcing.

Get daily National news

Procido also said rural municipalities trying to issue emergency alerts were not able to, because nobody “had the authority from the province” to do so.

It said the Government of Saskatchewan issued an evacuation order and mistakenly included the City of Prince Albert.

Residents of places like East Trout Lake, which was burnt to the ground, were told by the province they “were in no immediate danger.”

The group also adds that the potential negligence may have caused damages in Manitoba, like in the Flin Flon area.

Procido is hosting a live webinar on Monday to explore the potential for a class action lawsuit against the government for negligence and damages.

It welcomes people wanting to get involved to attend.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said it was not aware of any lawsuit during an SPSA update Wednesday.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

