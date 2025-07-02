Menu

Canada

Regina house fire sends 6 people to hospital

By Sarah Jones Global News
Posted July 2, 2025 7:01 pm
1 min read
Regina house fire sends six people to hospital
WATCH: An early morning house fire in Regina sent four adults and two youths to hospital Wednesday after suffering from smoke inhalation and receiving severe burns. Sarah Jones has more on the devastating blaze.
An early morning fire in Regina sent four adults and two youth to hospital on Wednesday.

Just after 8:00 a.m., Regina Fire received a call about a home engulfed in flames on Rosemont Cresent. Crews arrived within six minutes and responded with 22 firefighters.

They were able to make quick progress in putting out the blaze and attend to the occupants of the home before EMS arrived on scene.

Regina Fire confirmed that two pets did not make it out alive.

An investigation into what started the fire is underway.

The full story can be viewed in the video at the top of the page.

 

