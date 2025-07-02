Regina house fire sends 6 people to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

An early morning fire in Regina sent four adults and two youth to hospital on Wednesday.

Just after 8:00 a.m., Regina Fire received a call about a home engulfed in flames on Rosemont Cresent. Crews arrived within six minutes and responded with 22 firefighters.

They were able to make quick progress in putting out the blaze and attend to the occupants of the home before EMS arrived on scene.

Regina Fire confirmed that two pets did not make it out alive.

An investigation into what started the fire is underway.

