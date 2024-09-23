Menu

Canada

Cathedral community fridge fire intentionally set: Regina fire department

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted September 23, 2024 2:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Regina FD: Cathedral fridge fire intentionally set'
Regina FD: Cathedral fridge fire intentionally set
The community fridge went up in flames on Saturday and Regina Fire and Protective Services told Global News they believe the fire was intentional.
A fire in Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood has left residents leaving their donated food outside.

The community fridge went up in flames on Saturday and Regina Fire and Protective Services told Global News they believe the fire was intentional.

The fire department said the investigation is now in the hands of the Regina Police Service.

Global’s Moosa Imran brings us more on the community’s reaction in the video above.

