Cathedral community fridge fire intentionally set: Regina fire department

A fire in Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood has left residents leaving their donated food outside.
The community fridge went up in flames on Saturday and Regina Fire and Protective Services told Global News they believe the fire was intentional.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
The fire department said the investigation is now in the hands of the Regina Police Service.
Trending Now
Global’s Moosa Imran brings us more on the community’s reaction in the video above.
- TD Bank moves to seize home of Russian-Canadian jailed for smuggling tech to Kremlin
- ‘Alarming trend’ of more international students claiming asylum: minister
- After controversial directive, Quebec now says anglophones have right to English health services
- Why B.C. election could serve as a ‘trial run’ for next federal campaign
Comments