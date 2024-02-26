CAA Battery Depot holds grand opening months after Regina fire

Send this page to someone via email

A grand opening was held on Monday for the former Regina Battery Depot (RBD), now called the CAA Battery Depot, after a fire left the building with extensive damage last November.

The relocated battery depot is owned and operated by CAA Saskatchewan and located at 200 Albert St.

“The fire at the old location was a devastating event. We’ve been closed for the last 10 weeks. But we’re now really excited to be reopen,” CAA Saskatchewan president and CEO Fred Titanich said. “We’ve had many inquiries and calls regarding the reopening of our business which resulted from last November’s fire at the former location.”

In a December 2023 release, Titanich said the fire at Regina Battery Depot/CAA Car Care Centre was a senseless act of vandalism that has resulted in considerable disruptions to the lives of their workers, members, customers and clients.

“This meant that adjustments to our business operations and staffing had to be made,” Titanich said. “We originally had 13 staff positions, with some staying on to operate the new RBD, or transferring to other positions at our CAA Regina locations. Some staff have taken early retirement with a few layoff notices issued.”

The CAA Battery Depot has a slightly different product line now — a “much newer and cleaner look,” Titanich said.

“We have pretty much everything you need for your battery needs here,” he said. “Mainly it’s a similar product line to before but concentrating on the most popular items.”

Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) investigators determined the fire started on the north side of the building and was deliberately set.