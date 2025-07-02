SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Former Jay Kevin Pillar retires after 13 seasons

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted July 2, 2025 3:59 pm
1 min read
Kevin Pillar is hanging up his cleats.

The former Toronto Blue Jays centre-fielder announced his retirement Wednesday after 13 seasons in Major League Baseball.

Pillar became a Blue Jays fan favourite and earned the “Superman” nickname for routinely making highlight-reel catches to rob opposing teams of home runs.

The 36-year-old from West Hills, Calif., spent seven seasons in Toronto from 2013 to 2019, tallying 44 homers and 231 RBIs in 695 games.

After the Blue Jays traded him to the San Francisco Giants in 2019, Pillar travelled through the majors.

He had stints with the Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers from 2020 to 2025.

Pillar initially said he would retire after the 2024 season, but ultimately signed a minor-league deal with the Rangers this season. He made the MLB club out of spring training but was designated for assignment May 31.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

