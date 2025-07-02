Ontario police continue search for missing woman, 37 years after she vanished

Send this page to someone via email

With Thursday marking the anniversary of Lois Hanna’s disappearance, Ontario Provincial Police have issued a call for any information from the public about the Kincardine woman’s disappearance.

“Lois was last seen in the late hours of July 3, 1988, at the Lucknow Homecoming Dance in Lucknow, about a 20-minute drive from Kincardine where she resided,” OPP Const. Matthew Thorpe told Global News in an email.

“While she was last observed there, there is evidence that she made it to her home.”

It would be a couple of days before anyone would realize that the 25-year-old had gone missing.

“The morning of July 4 she failed to appear for work at a local store. Soon after she was reported missing to the then-existing Kincardine Police. OPP were later engaged to assist in the matter and now assume the ongoing investigation,” Thorpe explained.

A release from OPP said that “despite an exhaustive search and continued investigation, Lois has not been located.”

Police also said that investigators are treating her death as a homicide, while also noting that the province is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to her location.

At the time of her disappearance, police described Hanna as being five foot four inches tall, around 120 lbs with brown eyes and short, brown, curly hair.