Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario police continue search for missing woman, 37 years after she vanished

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 2, 2025 3:49 pm
1 min read
A release from OPP said that 'despite an exhaustive search and continued investigation, Lois has not been located.'. View image in full screen
A release from OPP said that 'despite an exhaustive search and continued investigation, Lois has not been located.'. OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

With Thursday marking the anniversary of Lois Hanna’s disappearance, Ontario Provincial Police have issued a call for any information from the public about the Kincardine woman’s disappearance.

“Lois was last seen in the late hours of July 3, 1988, at the Lucknow Homecoming Dance in Lucknow, about a 20-minute drive from Kincardine where she resided,” OPP Const. Matthew Thorpe told Global News in an email.

“While she was last observed there, there is evidence that she made it to her home.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It would be a couple of days before anyone would realize that the 25-year-old had gone missing.

“The morning of July 4 she failed to appear for work at a local store. Soon after she was reported missing to the then-existing Kincardine Police. OPP were later engaged to assist in the matter and now assume the ongoing investigation,” Thorpe explained.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A release from OPP said that “despite an exhaustive search and continued investigation, Lois has not been located.”

Police also said that investigators are treating her death as a homicide, while also noting that the province is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to her location.

At the time of her disappearance, police described Hanna as being five foot four inches tall, around 120 lbs with brown eyes and short, brown, curly hair.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices