Shania Twain to lead 2025 Calgary Stampede Parade

Tune in to Global Calgary on Friday, July 4, at 8:45 a.m. to watch a special live broadcast of the 2025 Calgary Stampede Parade led by parade marshal Shania Twain.
Global News Morning’s Blake Lough and Leslie Horton along with Jeff McArthur of Corus Entertainment’s The Morning Show will have all the action for you from this year’s route.
Each year, the Stampede Parade entertains with a showcase of colourful floats, majestic horses and the high-energy marching bands.
It’s not just a parade marching down a street — it’s a march through tradition, history and Calgary’s culture.
Global Calgary is the official parade broadcaster of the Calgary Stampede Parade.
