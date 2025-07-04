Shania Twain to lead 2025 Calgary Stampede Parade

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Tune in to Global Calgary on Friday, July 4, at 8:45 a.m. to watch a special live broadcast of the 2025 Calgary Stampede Parade led by parade marshal Shania Twain.

Global News Morning’s Blake Lough and Leslie Horton along with Jeff McArthur of Corus Entertainment’s The Morning Show will have all the action for you from this year’s route.

Each year, the Stampede Parade entertains with a showcase of colourful floats, majestic horses and the high-energy marching bands.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It’s not just a parade marching down a street — it’s a march through tradition, history and Calgary’s culture.

Global Calgary is the official parade broadcaster of the Calgary Stampede Parade.