SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Maple Leafs sign depth forward Vinni Lettieri

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted July 2, 2025 2:08 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs signed depth forward Vinni Lettieri to a one-year contract worth US$775,000 on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old from Excelsior, Minn., has registered 15 goals and 17 assists for 32 points in 155 career NHL games split between the New York Rangers, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild and Boston Bruins.

Lettieri had three goals and two assists in 26 games for Boston last season. He added 50 points (21 goals, 29 assists) in 50 contests for the club’s American Hockey League affiliate in Providence, R.I.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'MLSE President and CEO Pelley not ‘deciding who we draft and what free agents we sign’'
MLSE President and CEO Pelley not ‘deciding who we draft and what free agents we sign’
Story continues below advertisement

The Leafs shipped Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday ahead of the NHL free agency’s opening bell in a sign-and-trade swap after the star winger declined to sign an extension.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Toronto, which is continuing to look for scoring help up front after a player with a team-high 102 points walked out the door for Sin City, acquired centre Nicolas Roy in the deal to salvage at least one asset.

The Leafs also signed tough guy Michael Pezzetta along with fellow forwards Travis Boyd and Benoit-Olivier Groulx, and defenceman Dakota Mermis on Tuesday.

Trending Now

Toronto inked pending RFA winger Matthew Knies to a six-year, $46.5-million deal before he could hit the open market on Canada Day. Other forwards staying in the fold are John Tavares (four years, $17.55 million) and Steven Lorentz (three years, $4.05 million), while Pontus Holmberg (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Alex Steeves (Boston) have moved on.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2025.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices