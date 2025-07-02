Maple Leafs sign depth forward Vinni Lettieri

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs signed depth forward Vinni Lettieri to a one-year contract worth US$775,000 on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old from Excelsior, Minn., has registered 15 goals and 17 assists for 32 points in 155 career NHL games split between the New York Rangers, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild and Boston Bruins.

Lettieri had three goals and two assists in 26 games for Boston last season. He added 50 points (21 goals, 29 assists) in 50 contests for the club’s American Hockey League affiliate in Providence, R.I.

Story continues below advertisement

The Leafs shipped Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday ahead of the NHL free agency’s opening bell in a sign-and-trade swap after the star winger declined to sign an extension.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Toronto, which is continuing to look for scoring help up front after a player with a team-high 102 points walked out the door for Sin City, acquired centre Nicolas Roy in the deal to salvage at least one asset.

The Leafs also signed tough guy Michael Pezzetta along with fellow forwards Travis Boyd and Benoit-Olivier Groulx, and defenceman Dakota Mermis on Tuesday.

Toronto inked pending RFA winger Matthew Knies to a six-year, $46.5-million deal before he could hit the open market on Canada Day. Other forwards staying in the fold are John Tavares (four years, $17.55 million) and Steven Lorentz (three years, $4.05 million), while Pontus Holmberg (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Alex Steeves (Boston) have moved on.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2025.