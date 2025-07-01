Senators sign Eller, Cousins to one-year deals

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – Steve Staios says he got his guy in free agency.

The Ottawa Senators general manager signed forward Lars Eller to a one-year, US$1.25-million contract after the market opened Tuesday.

“We had our sights set on a certain individual, and it was Lars,” Staios told reporters in Ottawa.

Eller joins the Senators after producing six goals and nine assists in 63 games in a depth role with the Washington Capitals last season.

The 36-year-old centre from Denmark — a Stanley Cup champion with the Capitals in 2018 — will play for his sixth franchise after previous stints in St. Louis, Montreal, Colorado and Pittsburgh.

“Another veteran with experience that’s won,” Staios said. “High-character individual that can move around the lineup. We’re looking to continue to build on our depth.

“We’re excited to have him.”

Staios said his wish list in free agency this year was much shorter than 12 months ago after the Senators added forward Dylan Cozens and Fabian Zetterlund at last season’s trade deadline and acquired depth defenceman Jordan Spence at the NHL draft last week.

The Senators also hung on to marquee pending free agent Claude Giroux. The 37-year-old veteran forward re-signed on a one-year contract with a base salary of $2 million on Sunday.

“We didn’t have a lot to do in free agency this year as far as acquisitions,” Staios said. “The work has actually kind of been laid out, been a bit of a slow roll.”

Ottawa also re-signed forward Nick Cousins to a one-year, $825,000 contract Tuesday after he recorded 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 50 regular-season games for the Senators in 2024-25.

Cousins also suited up in five of six games during the team’s first-round appearance against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 31-year-old had signed a one-year, $800,000 deal to join the Senators last summer after winning the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers in 2023-24.

“He’s a high-energy player, competitive, great teammate. Tons of courage,” Staios said. “Throughout the regular season, that’s important, but as you continue to get into those tougher games at the end of the season and into playoffs, that’s the type of player that you want on your team.”

Forward Olle Lycksell is also joining the Senators on a one-year, two-way contract. The 25-year-old had 44 points in 43 games last season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Philadelphia Flyers’ American Hockey League affiliate.

The Senators did not retain goalie Anton Forsberg, defenceman Dennis Gilbert or, reportedly, forward Adam Gaudette.

Forsberg signed a two-year, $4.5-million contract with the Los Angeles Kings a day after Ottawa inked 22-year-old goalie Leevi Merilainen to a one-year extension. Merilainen will backup Linus Ullmark next season.

Gilbert, who joined the Senators from the Buffalo Sabres in the Dylan Cozens-Josh Norris swap at last season’s deadline, put pen to paper on a one-year, $875,000 deal with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Gaudette, meanwhile, is headed to the San Jose Sharks, according to multiple media outlets.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2025.