2 people found dead at Abbotsford home after reports of violent dispute, IHIT investigating

Two people are dead and police are investigating following reports of a violent dispute at a home in Abbotsford, B.C., Monday evening.

Abbotsford police say officers responded to a home on McKee Road near the Ledgeview Golf Club around 7:45 p.m. Inside, they discovered the dead bodies of two adults. Police have not released the ages or genders of the victims, nor said how the pair may have known each other.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident contained to the house and that there is no ongoing risk to public safety.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is taking over the investigation.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.