Sports

Raptors sign first-round pick Murray-Boyles

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted July 1, 2025 3:19 pm
1 min read
Share

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors signed first-round pick Collin Murray-Boyles to a rookie-scale contract, the team announced Tuesday.

The six-foot-seven, 239-pound forward was the ninth overall pick in last week’s NBA draft coming out of the University of South Carolina.

Murray-Boyles averaged 16.8 points and 8.3 rebounds in 32 games en route to earning an All-Southeastern Conference second-team selection as a sophomore.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Future of Raptors without Masai Ujiri'
Future of Raptors without Masai Ujiri
He led the SEC in field-goal percentage (.586), scored 20-plus points in 12 games and had nine double-doubles for the Gamecocks.

Toronto also signed guard Chucky Hepburn to a two-way contract Tuesday. Hepburn averaged 16.4 points and 5.8 assists in 34 games as a senior year at the University of Louisville in 2024-25.

The six-foot-two, 190-pound Hepburn was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year and earned All-ACC first team and all-defensive team honours. He led the ACC in steals per game with 2.4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

