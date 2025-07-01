SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

‘I gave everything I had’: Mitch Marner’s time in Toronto comes to an end

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted July 1, 2025 10:18 am
2 min read
Mitch Marner, a now-former member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, says he “gave everything I had” in his quest to bring a Stanley Cup to the city.

Marner was officially traded to the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday – the first day of NHL free agency – in exchange for centre Nicolas Roy. News of the sign-and-trade deal broke Monday, bringing an end to Marner’s time in Toronto — and the so-called “Core 4” that was never able to get the team to the promised land.

The 28-year-old forward agreed to an eight-year, US$96-million extension with the Leafs before the trade was completed. He would have only been able to sign a seven-year contract on the NHL’s open market had he hit unrestricted free agency.

Marner took to his Instagram account to post a farewell message Tuesday morning.

“Leaving isn’t easy. This city is where I grew up, where I fell in love with hockey, and where I’ve had the incredible honour of living out my childhood dream. Wearing the Maple Leaf on my chest wasn’t just about playing for a team, it was about representing my home,” Marner wrote in part.

“When I was drafted, all I wanted was to help bring a Stanley Cup to Toronto. That was always the goal, and I came up short. I know how much this team means to this city, and I know the expectations that come with wearing this jersey. I gave everything I had, but in the end, it wasn’t enough. That’s hard to admit, because I wanted it so badly, for all of us.”

Marner had exceptional regular-season success alongside the “Core Four” – a star forward group made up of Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares.

He registered 102 points in 2024-25 and hit 90 on three other occasions. All told, Marner had 741 points (221 goals, 520 assists) in 657 regular-season games.

The playoffs, however, were a different story – and Marner was the focus among a rabid fan base for the team’s post-season shortfalls.

The No. 4 pick at the 2015 draft produced 63 points (13 goals, 50 assists) in 70 playoff contests, but the Leafs made the second round just twice in his nine seasons.

In Games 5, 6 and 7 from 2017 through 2025, Marner scored just once and added 10 assists in 26 contests.

There was, however, plenty of blame to be shared as the Leafs managed just two wins in 11 series in the Matthews-Marner era. Toronto has lost all six Game 7s it’s played since 2018, but also fell to the eventual Cup winner or runner-up five times.

“As I prepare for what comes next, I leave a different person than I was at 18,” Marner said.

“I’ll always be grateful for my time here, and most of all, I’m so proud to have been a Toronto Maple Leaf.”

— with files from The Canadian Press

