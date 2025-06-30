Security heightened for Canada Day in B.C. in shadow of Lapu Lapu festival attack

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a day typically marked by some of the biggest public celebrations of the year in communities across British Columbia, and this year, extra precautions are being rolled out for Canada Day.

In Victoria, where an anticipated 50,000 people will descend on the legislature precinct for one of B.C.’s biggest events, massive Canadian flags are flanked by security fences, and organizers have deployed dumpsters as roadblocks for the first time.

“Victoria Police is doing everything to make sure people are having a safe and fun Canada Day, and of course we’re taking extra precautions because of what happened a few months ago in Vancouver,” Victoria police spokesperson Gemma Stroobant told Global News.

In late April, 11 people were killed and dozens more injured when a man drove an SUV into a street packed for Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day festival.

0:38 6 victims of April’s Lapu Lapu festival tragedy remain in hospital

Since then, major event organizers across the province have been forced to reassess their approach to security.

“You will notice blockers in place. It will be for pedestrian safety and to control traffic,” Stroobant said.

“There will be more than 100 police officers and reserve constables on site, and there will also be event staff.”

In Vancouver, police are also expecting tens of thousands of people to pack the waterfront area around Canada Place.

Like Victoria, there will be a heavy police presence with 100 extra officers in high-viz vests, and drones in the air.

“Canada Day is always one of our biggest deployments, and it is ready for many different scenarios,” Sgt. Steve Addison said.

“We understand there is a feeling in the public, there is anxiety as a result of what happened at the Lapu Lapu Day festival, we understand people want to see more police officers out there.”

The festivities come as police in North Vancouver continue to investigate the detonation of an explosive device at Infrastructure Minister Bowinn Ma’s constituency office last week. Who left the device and why remains unclear.

3:06 Explosive device goes off outside MLA’s office

Nonetheless, Municipal Affairs Minister Ravi Kahlon said the public should feel safe attending community events.

“I am feeling safe, I know it will be fantastic. I know law enforcement has been putting in additional measures to keep us safe,” he said.

Earlier Monday, B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma said the province had received a report it commissioned from a retired judge to probe the safety and security of public events in the wake of the Lapu Lapu Day attack.

Sharma said the commission was established to provide practical information and recommendations to event organizers, local governments and public safety officials on how to keep events safe.

She added that the report will be made public after it is reviewed by cabinet.

With files from the Canadian Press