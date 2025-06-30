Edmonton Oilers sign Kasperi Kapanen to new contract

See more sharing options

The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed winger Kasperi Kapanen to a one-year, US$1.3-million contract ahead of the opening of NHL free agency Tuesday.

Kapanen, 28, had 13 points in 57 regular-season games and added six more in 12 playoff appearances after being claimed off waivers from the St. Louis Blues.

The Oilers also signed centre Noah Philp on Monday to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000.

Philp, 26, appeared in 15 games for Edmonton last season and recorded two assists.

The Canmore, Alta., native had 35 points, including 19 goals, in 55 games with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

Edmonton forwards Corey Perry, Connor Brown and Jeff Skinner, along with defenceman John Klingberg, remain unsigned and are set to become unrestricted free agents, while star blueliner Evan Bouchard is a pending restricted free agent.