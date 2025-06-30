Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers sign Kasperi Kapanen to new contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2025 4:09 pm
1 min read
Oilers winger Kasperi Kapanen (42) tries to redirect the puck as Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes the save in Game 1 of Stanley Cup final in Edmonton on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. View image in full screen
Oilers winger Kasperi Kapanen (42) tries to redirect the puck as Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes the save in Game 1 of Stanley Cup final in Edmonton on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Darryl Dyck/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed winger Kasperi Kapanen to a one-year, US$1.3-million contract ahead of the opening of NHL free agency Tuesday.

Kapanen, 28, had 13 points in 57 regular-season games and added six more in 12 playoff appearances after being claimed off waivers from the St. Louis Blues.

The Oilers also signed centre Noah Philp on Monday to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Philp, 26, appeared in 15 games for Edmonton last season and recorded two assists.

The Canmore, Alta., native had 35 points, including 19 goals, in 55 games with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

Edmonton forwards Corey Perry, Connor Brown and Jeff Skinner, along with defenceman John Klingberg, remain unsigned and are set to become unrestricted free agents, while star blueliner Evan Bouchard is a pending restricted free agent.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers fans processing Stanley Cup final loss'
Edmonton Oilers fans processing Stanley Cup final loss

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices