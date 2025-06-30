Calgary police continue probe after 8 people hurt in market equipment collapse

Police in Calgary are trying to piece together how TV screens and lights fell down at a weekend pop-up market, injuring eight.
They are asking attendees to share photos of the equipment and its placement before the start of the event, and also share any footage of the collapse itself.
The toppling of the equipment at the Naija Market Day event at Calgary’s City Hall Plaza left seven adults and one youth with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators did not immediately say whether the injured have since been released from hospital.
A website says the Naija Market Day celebrates Nigerian culture by offering handcrafted goods and food from various vendors to the sounds of Afrobeat music.
Market organizers had the appropriate permits to operate the event.
