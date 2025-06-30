Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary police continue probe after 8 people hurt in market equipment collapse

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2025 3:54 pm
1 min read
Police tape at the scene of a temporary structure collapse near Calgary City Hall on Saturday. View image in full screen
Police tape at the scene of a temporary structure collapse near Calgary City Hall on Saturday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police in Calgary are trying to piece together how TV screens and lights fell down at a weekend pop-up market, injuring eight.

They are asking attendees to share photos of the equipment and its placement before the start of the event, and also share any footage of the collapse itself.

The toppling of the equipment at the Naija Market Day event at Calgary’s City Hall Plaza left seven adults and one youth with non-life-threatening injuries.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Investigators did not immediately say whether the injured have since been released from hospital.

A website says the Naija Market Day celebrates Nigerian culture by offering handcrafted goods and food from various vendors to the sounds of Afrobeat music.

Market organizers had the appropriate permits to operate the event.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Global News Weekend at 6 Calgary: June 28, 2025'
Global News Weekend at 6 Calgary: June 28, 2025
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices