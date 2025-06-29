Menu

8 people taken to hospital after equipment collapses on Calgary festival-goers

By Simon Little & Craig Momney Global News
Posted June 29, 2025 2:14 pm
1 min read
Global News Weekend at 6 Calgary: June 28, 2025
An African market happening near city hall was interrupted after a piece of equipment fell on to some of the market participants.
Eight people were taken to hospital on Saturday after a temporary structure collapsed during an African Market just outside of Calgary City Hall.

It happened around 3 p.m. June 28, as people were gathered for what was meant to be a fun, all-day event in the 800-block of Mcleod Trail.

Calgary police say equipment that had been set up for the Majia Market Day, including stage lighting and video equipment, collapsed and struck “multiple individuals.”

“I was just in shock,” witness Demilade Adebisi told Global News.

“My mom rushed over to try and help, and I sort of helped too.”

Police say some festival-goers may have been trapped underneath the collapsed equipment.

“By the time we got here, most of the people had been freed,” Acting S/Sgt. Gord Fraser said.

“It is my understanding that some of the people might have initially been (trapped), but I think some of the folks – some of the festival-goers and such – helped free anybody, and people (were) already being tended to by the time we got out.”

The victims, seven adults and one youth, are all expected to recover.

Police say the event organizers had all the appropriate permits to operate.

Calgary police and Alberta Occupational Health and Safety are investigating what happened.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

