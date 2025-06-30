SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Maple Leafs acquire forward Matias Maccelli

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2025 1:37 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired forward Matias Maccelli from the Utah Mammoth for a conditional third-round draft pick in 2027 on Monday.

If the Maple Leafs reach the playoffs and Maccelli registers 51 points next season, the pick becomes a second-rounder in 2029.

Maccelli had eight goals and 10 assists in 55 games for Utah last season.

The 24-year-old Finn produced career highs of 17 goals and 57 points in 2023-24.

Maccelli has one year remaining on his contract at a US$3.425-million salary cap hit.

The trade comes a day after the Maple Leafs signed winger Matthew Knies to a six-year extension worth $46.5 million, according to several media reports.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

