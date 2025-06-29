Victim stabbed ‘multiple times’ in teen violence incident in Dunbar

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Vancouver police say a 16-year-old boy was injured and another teen was arrested after a stabbing in Dunbar on Saturday evening.

Officers were called to a “violent confrontation” on West 16th Avenue and Wallace Street around 8 p.m. on June 28.

2:13 Vancouver teen charged in connection with fatal Dunbar park stabbing

They arrived to find the victim, who “had been stabbed a number of times” with serious injuries. He is expected to survive.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect had left by the time police arrived, but officers later arrested him at his home.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Investigators believe the two teens knew one another.

The suspect was released to his parents’ custody and is due back in court on Aug. 21.