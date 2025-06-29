Menu

Crime

Victim stabbed ‘multiple times’ in teen violence incident in Dunbar

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 29, 2025 5:32 pm
1 min read
A Vancouver police officer vest is pictured on Dec. 4, 2024. View image in full screen
A Vancouver police officer vest is pictured on Dec. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Vancouver police say a 16-year-old boy was injured and another teen was arrested after a stabbing in Dunbar on Saturday evening.

Officers were called to a “violent confrontation” on West 16th Avenue and Wallace Street around 8 p.m. on June 28.

They arrived to find the victim, who “had been stabbed a number of times” with serious injuries. He is expected to survive.

The suspect had left by the time police arrived, but officers later arrested him at his home.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Investigators believe the two teens knew one another.

The suspect was released to his parents’ custody and is due back in court on Aug. 21.

