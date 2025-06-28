Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Jets ink 2-year deal with defenceman Haydn Fleury

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2025 2:19 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Jets' Haydn Fleury, right, checks Calgary Flames' Kevin Rooney during first period NHL preseason hockey action in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets' Haydn Fleury, right, checks Calgary Flames' Kevin Rooney during first period NHL preseason hockey action in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Haydn Fleury to a two-year contract, the team announced Saturday.

The deal carries an annual average value of US$950,000.

Fleury, 28, had seven assists in 39 regular-season games for the Jets in 2024-25.

He added two more assists in eight post-season contests.

The six-foot-four, 207-pound Fleury signed with Winnipeg as a free agent last July after two years with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

He was drafted in the first round (seventh overall) by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2014. In 307 career games, including time with the Anaheim Ducks and Seattle Kraken, he has 10 goals and 34 assists.

On Friday, the Jets selected Swedish defenceman Sascha Boumedienne with the 28th overall pick in the NHL draft.

When free agency opens Tuesday, the Jets will sign Winnipeg native and longtime Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews to a one-year contract.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

