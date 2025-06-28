Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man shot in Oakville, Ont., parking lot; police say attack was likely targeted

By Lasia Kretzel Global News
Posted June 28, 2025 10:52 am
1 min read
A Halton Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan. View image in full screen
A Halton Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan. JJF
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police are searching for suspects in what they believe was a targeted attack on a man who was shot early Saturday while sitting in a vehicle outside a restaurant in Oakville.

The man was parked outside Hashtag Garden Modern Kitchen and Lounge, across from the Via Rail Canada Oakville Station, around 12:25 a.m. when two men drove up, got out of their vehicle and confronted him, according to the Halton Regional Police Service Major Crime Unit.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The man was shot during the confrontation. The suspects, both wearing dark clothing and face coverings, were last seen fleeing the parking lot in a late model grey Honda CR-V SUV.

The man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

“Unfortunately, there is limited information available about the suspects at this time,” police said in a statement. “It appears that the victim was specifically targeted in this incident.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the shooting or dash cam footage of the area between 11:00 p.m. June 27 and 1:00 a.m. June 28 is asked to contact the Major Crime Bureau at 905-825-4776, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices