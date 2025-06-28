Man shot in Oakville, Ont., parking lot; police say attack was likely targeted

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for suspects in what they believe was a targeted attack on a man who was shot early Saturday while sitting in a vehicle outside a restaurant in Oakville.

The man was parked outside Hashtag Garden Modern Kitchen and Lounge, across from the Via Rail Canada Oakville Station, around 12:25 a.m. when two men drove up, got out of their vehicle and confronted him, according to the Halton Regional Police Service Major Crime Unit.

The man was shot during the confrontation. The suspects, both wearing dark clothing and face coverings, were last seen fleeing the parking lot in a late model grey Honda CR-V SUV.

The man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

“Unfortunately, there is limited information available about the suspects at this time,” police said in a statement. “It appears that the victim was specifically targeted in this incident.”

Anyone with information about the shooting or dash cam footage of the area between 11:00 p.m. June 27 and 1:00 a.m. June 28 is asked to contact the Major Crime Bureau at 905-825-4776, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.