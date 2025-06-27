SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada Day means parties, live entertainment across Winnipeg on July 1

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 27, 2025 3:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'The Forks unveils activities leading up to Canada Day'
The Forks unveils activities leading up to Canada Day
WATCH: The Forks is announcing its slate of activities leading up to Canada Day – Jun 10, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada Day 2025 falls on a Tuesday this year, but although it’s not a ‘true’ long weekend, celebrations throughout Winnipeg and across Manitoba will still take place on July 1.

Among the high-profile Winnipeg locations recognizing the nation’s 158th:

The Forks

As always, Canada Day is a big deal at The Forks. This year’s festivities include family fun like dance battles, skateboarding demonstrations, a basketball tournament, live entertainment, a handmade market, and more! Events run from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Princess Auto Stadium

The home of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC has a big Canada Day bash planned, with multiple stages of live entertainment — including headliners Big Wreck — plus a fireworks display, family-friendly activities, and more. Free tickets are required for the mainstage event.

Assiniboine Park


The city’s largest park will host live entertainment all day on its Lyric Theatre stage, as well as food trucks, bouncy castles and other kid-friendly fun, a ‘chalk party’, Indigenous cultural events, and a citizenship ceremony for new Canadians.

Trending Now

Assiniboia Downs


In addition to live horse racing action, the Downs — just outside the Perimeter — will hold a fireworks display along with family entertainment.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Blue Bombers plan ahead for stadium Canada Day celebration'
Winnipeg Blue Bombers plan ahead for stadium Canada Day celebration
