Canada Day means parties, live entertainment across Winnipeg on July 1

Canada Day 2025 falls on a Tuesday this year, but although it’s not a ‘true’ long weekend, celebrations throughout Winnipeg and across Manitoba will still take place on July 1.

Among the high-profile Winnipeg locations recognizing the nation’s 158th:

The Forks

As always, Canada Day is a big deal at The Forks. This year’s festivities include family fun like dance battles, skateboarding demonstrations, a basketball tournament, live entertainment, a handmade market, and more! Events run from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Princess Auto Stadium

The home of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC has a big Canada Day bash planned, with multiple stages of live entertainment — including headliners Big Wreck — plus a fireworks display, family-friendly activities, and more. Free tickets are required for the mainstage event.

Assiniboine Park



The city’s largest park will host live entertainment all day on its Lyric Theatre stage, as well as food trucks, bouncy castles and other kid-friendly fun, a ‘chalk party’, Indigenous cultural events, and a citizenship ceremony for new Canadians.

Assiniboia Downs



In addition to live horse racing action, the Downs — just outside the Perimeter — will hold a fireworks display along with family entertainment.