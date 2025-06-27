New measles cases detected in B.C.’s Interior, including airports

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s Interior Health (IH) has confirmed additional cases of measles in the Interior region. The cases have been identified in Kamloops, Kelowna, Salmon Arm and the Nelson area.

IH is directly contacting individuals who may have been exposed as part of routine contact tracing.

Anyone who may have been in contact with confirmed cases is urged to monitor for symptoms for up to three weeks after possible exposure. Symptoms typically start with fever, dry cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a rash a few days later that usually begins on the face and quickly spreads to the rest of the body.

There are currently three active cases in the Interior Health region. There have been five so far this year.

Recent exposure locations:

Enderby

Splatsin Centre – 5767 Old Vernon Rd., anyone who attended the faith-based gathering on June 7 and 8.

Flights

June 23: WestJet WS320: Fort St. John Airport (YXJ) to Vancouver Airport (YVR)

June 23: WestJet WS332: Vancouver Airport (YVR) to Kelowna Airport (YLW);

June 25: WestJet WS3540: Kamloops Airport (YKA) to Calgary Airport (YYC)

If you develop symptoms, call 811 for guidance. If you require immediate medical care, visit any health-care facility or clinic.

According to IH, the risk of infection is extremely low for individuals who have received two doses of the measles vaccine.

People who have never had measles or have not received two doses of the vaccine after 12 months of age are considered at risk.

Measles vaccines are available at community health centres and many pharmacies—note that some pharmacies may not vaccinate young children, so calling ahead is advised.

If you were born in 1970 or later and haven’t had two doses of the vaccine, a booster is recommended, especially within three days of exposure. Certain people — such as pregnant individuals, infants under six months, or those with weakened immune systems — should not receive the vaccine but may be eligible for protective medication.

If you think you’ve been exposed and are not fully protected, are immunocompromised, pregnant, or have a child under one year of age, call 1-855-549-6364 and leave a message. The IH communicable disease team will assess your situation and provide recommendations.

Exposure locations, including flights, airports, and BC Ferries, are listed on the BC Centre for Disease Control website and updated regularly.