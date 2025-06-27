N.S. mayors concerned for local police services as province pushes larger RCMP role

Send this page to someone via email

Some Nova Scotia mayors say they are wary of the province’s plan to increase the role of the RCMP.

Under changes announced Thursday, Justice Minister Becky Druhan said the government wants to use the RCMP as a provincial police force.

Druhan told reporters that the government is auditing local police forces, and those that can’t meet provincial standards would be replaced by the RCMP.

She also said that all new municipal contracts for specialized services such as dive or dog teams will have to be awarded to the federal police force.

Bridgewater Mayor David Mitchell says his community is happy with its local police, adding that most of the other 10 municipalities with their own police forces are happy with theirs.

Mitchell questions whether the RCMP can meet the staffing levels required to provide specialized services across the province.

Truro Mayor Cathy Hinton says residents are worried that changes contemplated by the province will raise costs for municipal policing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2025.