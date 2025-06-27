Man shot and killed in Surrey, prompting homicide investigation

See more sharing options

Surrey, B.C., police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in North Surrey on Thursday evening.

Police received reports of a shooting on 129th Street near 108 Avenue around 7:40 p.m.

Officers found a man with life-threatening injuries and despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene.

His identity is not being released at this time.

Police said that while the motive is still under investigation, it does not appear to be random.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now taken over the case, which is Surrey’s fourth homicide of the year.

More to come.