Crime

Man shot and killed in Surrey, prompting homicide investigation

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 27, 2025 1:10 pm
1 min read
One man dead in North Surrey shooting
One man is dead after a shooting in North Surrey Thursday night. Surrey police say the motive is still under investigation but the incident does not appear to be random. Taya Fast has the details.
Surrey, B.C., police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in North Surrey on Thursday evening.

Police received reports of a shooting on 129th Street near 108 Avenue around 7:40 p.m.

Officers found a man with life-threatening injuries and despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene.

His identity is not being released at this time.

Police said that while the motive is still under investigation, it does not appear to be random.

Trending Now

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now taken over the case, which is Surrey’s fourth homicide of the year.

More to come.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

