Two N.B. RCMP officers allegedly tried to influence impaired driving case

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A police watchdog is investigating two New Brunswick RCMP officers who allegedly tried to influence an impaired driving case.

The Serious Incident Response Team says the case involves a man arrested for impaired driving in February near Henderson Settlement, N.B., about 60 kilometres southeast of Fredericton.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The independent agency says that in June, senior RCMP leadership learned that an officer from the Sussex detachment was allegedly using their position to influence the investigation.

It says the officer knew the man who was arrested.

The agency says it is also investigating an officer from the Caledonia detachment who allegedly tried to interfere in the impaired driving case.

The watchdog investigates cases of death or other public interest matters involving police officers from New Brunswick or Nova Scotia, and has authority to determine if charges should be laid.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2025.