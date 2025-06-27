Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Two N.B. RCMP officers allegedly tried to influence impaired driving case

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2025 10:43 am
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen at a news conference on June 24, 2023, in St. John’s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen at a news conference on June 24, 2023, in St. John’s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A police watchdog is investigating two New Brunswick RCMP officers who allegedly tried to influence an impaired driving case.

The Serious Incident Response Team says the case involves a man arrested for impaired driving in February near Henderson Settlement, N.B., about 60 kilometres southeast of Fredericton.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The independent agency says that in June, senior RCMP leadership learned that an officer from the Sussex detachment was allegedly using their position to influence the investigation.

It says the officer knew the man who was arrested.

The agency says it is also investigating an officer from the Caledonia detachment who allegedly tried to interfere in the impaired driving case.

Trending Now

The watchdog investigates cases of death or other public interest matters involving police officers from New Brunswick or Nova Scotia, and has authority to determine if charges should be laid.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices