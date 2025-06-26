SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share



Sports

Raptors select Alijah Martin 39th overall

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2025 9:51 pm
1 min read
BROOKLYN – Alijah Martin was taken 39th overall by the Toronto Raptors on Thursday in the second round of the NBA Draft.

Martin is a six-foot-one guard who finished his five-year U.S. collegiate career at the University of Florida, helping the Gators win an NCAA championship.

He averaged 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 38 games last season, 36 of them starts.

Click to play video: 'MLSE President and CEO Pelley not ‘deciding who we draft and what free agents we sign’'
MLSE President and CEO Pelley not ‘deciding who we draft and what free agents we sign’
Martin played at Florida Atlantic University for the first four seasons of his collegiate eligibility, with career averages between the two schools of 12.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Collin Murray-Boyles was drafted ninth overall by the Raptors in Wednesday’s first round.

Both Martin and Murray-Boyles are defensive specialists.

Murray-Boyles averaged a steal and a block per game in his first year at South Carolina, then 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this past season. Martin averaged 1.3 steals over his five NCAA seasons and 0.3 blocks.

The Raptors finished last season with a 30-52 record, seventh worst in the league.

Toronto dropped down to the ninth overall pick in the draft lottery, however.

The Raptors’ second-round pick, which originally belonged to the Portland Trail Blazers, was acquired by Toronto at last year’s draft in a deal with the Sacramento Kings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

