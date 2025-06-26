Menu

Crime

Man charged with murder in connection with woman’s death in south Edmonton

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 26, 2025 6:38 pm
Edmonton police vehicles are seen outside a home in the area of Charles Bay and Charles Way on June 23, 2025. View image in full screen
Edmonton police vehicles are seen outside a home in the area of Charles Bay and Charles Way on June 23, 2025. Global News
A woman’s death in south Edmonton earlier this week has now been ruled a homicide and police say a man has been charged in connection with the investigation.

At about 8:30 a.m. on Monday, police officers were called to a house in the area of Charles Bay and Charles Way after someone reported that a woman had been injured. When emergency crews arrived, they found the victim in “medical distress” and paramedics tried to save her life but she died at the scene.

An autopsy was completed on Thursday and police said it concluded that the victim died of “sharp-force trauma.”

In a news release issued on Thursday afternoon, police identified the victim as 45-year-old Ramona Bowen.

Police said 41-year-old Matthew Harper has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death.

Police said investigators believe Bowen and Harper were known to one another but did not say how.

