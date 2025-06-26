Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec GDP rises by 0.5 per cent in first quarter of 2025

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2025 2:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Quebec scraps gasoline floor price to boost competition'
Business Matters: Quebec scraps gasoline floor price to boost competition
Business Matters: Quebec scraps gasoline floor price to boost competition – Jun 10, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec’s inflation-adjusted GDP grew by 0.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter.

The province’s statistics institute says the growth is mainly from increased investment in the business sector.

Investment spending rose 1.8 per cent in the first three months of the year, following a 3.4 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Total exports of goods and services jumped 2.3 per cent, the strongest growth since the second quarter of 2022.

Trending Now

Total imports rose by 1.6 per cent.

Consumer spending, however, fell 0.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2025, after six consecutive quarterly increases.

On an annualized basis, Quebec’s GDP grew by 2.1 per cent in the first quarter.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices