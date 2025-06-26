Quebec GDP rises by 0.5 per cent in first quarter of 2025

See more sharing options

Quebec’s inflation-adjusted GDP grew by 0.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter.

The province’s statistics institute says the growth is mainly from increased investment in the business sector.

Investment spending rose 1.8 per cent in the first three months of the year, following a 3.4 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

Total exports of goods and services jumped 2.3 per cent, the strongest growth since the second quarter of 2022.

Total imports rose by 1.6 per cent.

Consumer spending, however, fell 0.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2025, after six consecutive quarterly increases.

On an annualized basis, Quebec’s GDP grew by 2.1 per cent in the first quarter.