Crime

Frank Stronach to stand trial in Toronto early next year before judge alone

By The Staff Global News
Posted June 26, 2025 1:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach charged in sexual assault investigation'
Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach charged in sexual assault investigation
Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach charged in sexual assault investigation – Jun 8, 2024
Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is now set to stand trial in his Toronto sexual assault case early next year before a judge alone.

Stronach’s defence lawyer says he switched from a jury trial to one with a judge alone with the Crown’s consent in a hearing Friday morning, with the trial scheduled to begin in February.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
Defence lawyer Leora Shemesh also confirms that her client pleaded not guilty Friday to the 12 charges he faces in Toronto.

Stronach is also expected to face a separate trial in Newmarket, Ont., later in 2026 after the case was split into two proceedings last year.

The 92-year-old tycoon, who became one of Canada’s wealthiest people as the founder of auto parts giant Magna, was charged last year with 18 counts involving 13 complainants across Ontario.

The charges include sexual assault and indecent assault, and some of them date back decades.

Stronach has denied all allegations against him.

