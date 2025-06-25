SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors select Murray-Boyles ninth overall

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted June 25, 2025 9:16 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Collin Murray-Boyles has been selected ninth overall by the Toronto Raptors.

Murray-Boyles was a forward for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Duke University forward Cooper Flagg was taken first overall by the Dallas Mavericks.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'MLSE President and CEO Pelley not ‘deciding who we draft and what free agents we sign’'
MLSE President and CEO Pelley not ‘deciding who we draft and what free agents we sign’

The Raptors finished the season with a 30-52 record, seventh worst in the league.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto dropped down to the ninth overall pick in the draft lottery, however.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Raptors also have the 39th overall pick, which will be selected on Thursday in the second round of the NBA Draft.

Trending Now

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices