Raptors select Murray-Boyles ninth overall

Collin Murray-Boyles has been selected ninth overall by the Toronto Raptors.

Murray-Boyles was a forward for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Duke University forward Cooper Flagg was taken first overall by the Dallas Mavericks.

The Raptors finished the season with a 30-52 record, seventh worst in the league.

Toronto dropped down to the ninth overall pick in the draft lottery, however.

The Raptors also have the 39th overall pick, which will be selected on Thursday in the second round of the NBA Draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2025.