Former federal politician who once faked radio interview plans to run for mayor in Edmonton

A former member of Parliament who once made headlines for faking a radio interview says he’s looking to throw his hat back into the political ring.

Rahim Jaffer says he plans to break back into politics by running for mayor this October in Edmonton’s upcoming election.

On his campaign website, he says he would be tough on crime, reinvigorate public spaces and give Edmonton the “hard reset” he feels it needs.

The four-term Conservative MP landed in hot water in 2001 after an aide impersonated him during a national radio interview.

Jaffer lost his seat in 2008 in a surprising defeat to Linda Duncan of the NDP and, upon leaving politics, was pulled over and charged with impaired driving and drug possession in Ontario.

He later pleaded guilty to careless driving, sparking debate from Liberal MPs who said the former politician had been given a slap on the wrist and accused the Harper Conservatives of going soft on their tough-on-crime values.