Video link
Headline link
Canada

Advocates call for N.B. to help low-income households access air conditioning

By Anna Mandin Global News
Posted June 26, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Advocates calling for N.B. to help low-income households access air conditioning'
Advocates calling for N.B. to help low-income households access air conditioning
As the first summer heat wave hits around the country, a New Brunswick advocacy group is calling on the province to help low-income households access air conditioning. As Anna Mandin reports, the unhoused and elderly residents are facing increased risk from extreme heat.
A rally in Fredericton on Wednesday called on the New Brunswick government to help low-income residents withstand heat waves.

According to Nichola Taylor, the chair of NB Acorn, older adults and those with health conditions are particularly affected.

“The summers are getting more hot and humid, and a lot of people who are tenants are disproportionately affected by climate change,” Taylor said.

“We are asking the government to provide free AC for all low-income people, especially those with issues such as seniors and people with pre-conditions, pre-health conditions.”

The group is also asking the province to remove barriers to installing air conditioners, such as restrictions imposed by landlords.

Reena Cabanilla, a renter, says she can afford an air conditioner but realizes not everyone can.

“It’s just becoming more and more unaffordable to just survive, even in Fredericton,” Cabanilla said.

Taylor points to the heat wave in 2021 in British Columbia, where 570 people died from heat-related deaths.

“The majority of the people that died there were seniors, and they were living in rental properties, so because of this, we don’t want to see that again,” Taylor said.

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

