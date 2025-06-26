Advocates call for N.B. to help low-income households access air conditioning

Send this page to someone via email

A rally in Fredericton on Wednesday called on the New Brunswick government to help low-income residents withstand heat waves.

According to Nichola Taylor, the chair of NB Acorn, older adults and those with health conditions are particularly affected.

“The summers are getting more hot and humid, and a lot of people who are tenants are disproportionately affected by climate change,” Taylor said.

“We are asking the government to provide free AC for all low-income people, especially those with issues such as seniors and people with pre-conditions, pre-health conditions.”

The group is also asking the province to remove barriers to installing air conditioners, such as restrictions imposed by landlords.

Reena Cabanilla, a renter, says she can afford an air conditioner but realizes not everyone can.

“It’s just becoming more and more unaffordable to just survive, even in Fredericton,” Cabanilla said.

Taylor points to the heat wave in 2021 in British Columbia, where 570 people died from heat-related deaths.

“The majority of the people that died there were seniors, and they were living in rental properties, so because of this, we don’t want to see that again,” Taylor said.

