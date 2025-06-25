Trump taps Rudy Giuliani for Homeland Security Advisory Council

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump announced his appointments to the Homeland Security Advisory Council on Tuesday, tapping his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani, among other lawmakers, businesspeople, a high-level campaign adviser and a right-wing news commentator.

The announcement, made by Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, says the council will provide “real-time, real-world and independent advice on homeland security operations.”

Story continues below advertisement

Notable names include Giuliani — former New York City mayor and one of the lawyers who acted as a mouthpiece and questioned the result of the 2020 U.S election, which was won by former president Joe Biden — and right-wing political commentator Mark Levin.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Giuliani later faced a defamation lawsuit brought by two Georgia election workers, a case he lost before going on to endorse Trump during his 2024 presidential campaign.

View image in full screen Rudy Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City, speaks before President Donald Trump, taking the stage at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024, in New York City. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

The 81-year-old lawyer gained a reputation in court for losing his cool while claiming that the defamation lawsuit left him penniless.

He was disbarred in New York City in July 2024 after a court found he repeatedly made false statements about Trump’s 2020 election loss.

The Manhattan appeals court ruled Giuliani, who had his New York law license suspended in 2021 for making false statements around the election, was no longer allowed to practice law in the state.

Story continues below advertisement

The list also includes several acting state governors and senators, such as Henry McMaster, Governor of South Carolina, who will act as committee chair, and Joseph Gruters, State Senator, Florida, as vice chair.

“This new-look, America First HSAC will draw upon a deep well of public and private sector experience from homeland security experts committed to fulfilling President Trump’s agenda,” the announcement says.

Corey Lewandowski, who helped lead Trump’s campaign in 2016 and is currently a chief adviser to Noem, has also been appointed to the committee, as has Chris Cox, the founder of a group called “Bikers for Trump,” a collective of motorcycle enthusiasts.

The Homeland Security Advisory Council will hold its first meeting at DHS headquarters in Washington, D.C. on July 2nd, 2025.

— With files from The Associated Press