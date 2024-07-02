Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Rudy Giuliani disbarred in New York over false 2020 election fraud claims

By Philip Marcelo The Associated Press
Posted July 2, 2024 11:33 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'U.S. election: Trump’s lawyer Giuliani alleges voter fraud in number of states'
U.S. election: Trump’s lawyer Giuliani alleges voter fraud in number of states
RELATED: Donald Trump's lawyer Giuliani alleges voter fraud in number of states in 2020 U.S. election – Nov 7, 2020
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Rudolph Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, federal prosecutor and legal adviser to Donald Trump, was disbarred in the state on Tuesday after a court found he repeatedly made false statements about Trump’s 2020 election loss.

The decision was handed down by a New York appeals court in Manhattan.

The court ruled that Giuliani be “disbarred from the practice of law, effective immediately, and until the further order of this Court, and his name stricken from the roll of attorneys and counselors-at-law in the State of New York.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Giuliani’s spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to an email and a phone call seeking comment Tuesday.

Giuliani has already had his New York law license suspended for false statements he made after the election.

He was the primary mouthpiece for Trump’s false claims of election fraud after the 2020 vote, standing at a press conference in front of Four Seasons Total Landscaping outside Philadelphia on the day the race was called for Democrat Joe Biden over the Republican Trump and saying they would challenge what he claimed was a vast conspiracy by Democrats.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Lies around the election results helped push an angry mob of pro-Trump rioters to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an effort to stop the certification of Biden’s victory.

Click to play video: 'U.S. election: Rudy Giuliani appears to sweat hair dye during press conference on alleged voter fraud'
U.S. election: Rudy Giuliani appears to sweat hair dye during press conference on alleged voter fraud
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices