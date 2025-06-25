From bat boy to star slugger, Murdoch leads Saskatoon Berries

Send this page to someone via email

A decade after collecting bats in Swift Current, Ethan Murdoch is now a key offensive force for the Saskatoon Berries and he’s doing it under the coach who first shaped his swing.

Murdoch has come a long way from being a bat boy with the Swift Current 57’s. Now a senior outfielder with the Saskatoon Berries, the Saskatchewan slugger leads the team in home runs and RBIs, capping off his WCBL journey where it all began.

“I used to be the bat boy, I think at eight or nine years old,” Murdoch said. “I’ve been hitting with [coach Joe Carnahan] for years. He shaped my swing, my mentality, all of it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Carnahan, now the head coach of the Berries, remembers Murdoch fondly from those early days. “He was catching bullpens in high school. Now I get to coach him, it’s special,” he said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

With local roots and a tight bond, the pair are aiming for a league title in Murdoch’s final college summer. “He’s earned everything,” Carnahan said. “His work ethic is second to none.”

Watch the video above to see how Murdoch’s journey from bat boy to slugger came full circle in his final WCBL season. Scott Roblin has the story.