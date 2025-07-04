Simply Delicious Recipe: Shaved Asparagus Salad

Send this page to someone via email

Follow along with Susan Hay and executive chef Massimo Capra, owner of Capra’s Kitchen, as he prepares a summer salad with shaved asparagus.

Ingredients

8 Large White Asparagus

12 Large Green Asparagus

2 heads Baby Gem Lettuce

Extra Virgin Olive Oil to taste

Goji Berries

Chopped Almond

Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano

Lemon Juice

Salt and Pepper to taste

Instructions

Shave all the asparagus using a potato peeler, place them in a large bowl. Julienne the lettuce and add to the asparagus, toss well to mix the ingredients. Add the chopped almonds, goji berries and dress with salt, pepper, lemon juice and olive oil, toss well and once plated top with shaved Parmigiano Reggiano. This serves four people.