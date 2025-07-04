Menu

Features

Simply Delicious Recipe: Shaved Asparagus Salad

By Susan Hay, OOnt. D.Litt. Global News
Posted July 4, 2025 4:00 am
1 min read
Shaved Asparagus Salad View image in full screen
Shaved Asparagus Salad. Global News/Photo
Follow along with Susan Hay and executive chef Massimo Capra, owner of Capra’s Kitchen, as he prepares a summer salad with shaved asparagus.

Ingredients 

  • 8 Large White Asparagus
  • 12 Large Green Asparagus
  • 2 heads Baby Gem Lettuce
  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil to taste
  • Goji Berries
  • Chopped Almond
  • Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano
  • Lemon Juice
  • Salt and Pepper to taste
Instructions

Shave all the asparagus using a potato peeler, place them in a large bowl. Julienne the lettuce and add to the asparagus, toss well to mix the ingredients. Add the chopped almonds, goji berries and dress with salt, pepper, lemon juice and olive oil, toss well and once plated top with shaved Parmigiano Reggiano. This serves four people.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

