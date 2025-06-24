Tori Dunn’s accused killer charged with assaulting peace officer in Surrey

See more sharing options

The man accused of killing Tori Dunn in her Surrey home one year ago is facing a new and unrelated charge.

Adam Troy Mann, 41, is accused of assaulting a peace officer in Surrey on April 22.

According to Surrey Police Service, the alleged assault on a provincial corrections officer occurred inside the Surrey Pretrial Centre, where the suspect was in custody at the time.

Mann has been in custody since his arrest following Dunn’s homicide on June 16, 2024.

Dunn was critically injured in an apparent random attack in her Port Kells home, and died in hospital.

Mann is charged with second-degree murder in her death.

Dunn’s father, Aron Dunn, believes the successful young entrepreneur, who owned a landscaping company, was killed in a home invasion after returning home from celebrating her fiance’s birthday.