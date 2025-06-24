SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Blue Jays release Swanson after he clears waivers

By The Canadian Press
Posted June 24, 2025 4:08 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays released reliever Erik Swanson after the right-hander cleared waivers, the team said Tuesday.

Swanson was designated for assignment last week after posting a 15.19 earned-run average over six appearances this season.

The 31-year-old native of Fargo, N.D., dealt with nerve and forearm issues in his throwing arm earlier this year and was unable to regain his form once activated.

The Blue Jays acquired Swanson and pitching prospect Adam Macko in November 2022 from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for slugger Teoscar Hernandez.

Swanson was a reliable high-leverage option for the Blue Jays in ’23 but his ERA jumped by over two runs to 5.03 last season.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said last week it was a “tough conversation” to tell Swanson that he’d been designated for assignment.

“It kind of happens in the game when things aren’t going your way,” Schneider said. “And he understands that part of it.

“It’s still hard to move on from a guy like that that’s meant a lot for you the last couple years.”

Swanson made his big-league debut with the Mariners in 2019. His best season came in 2022 when he posted a 3-2 record with a 1.68 ERA over 57 appearances.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

