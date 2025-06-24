Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba RCMP arrest man in armed robbery at Dauphin business

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 24, 2025 1:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Larger RCMP emergency team will help fight crime, Manitoba justice minister says'
Larger RCMP emergency team will help fight crime, Manitoba justice minister says
RELATED: After a series of seemingly armed robberies on Manitoba farms this weekend, rural residents are pushing for public safety improvements. Global's Katherine Dornian has more on what they want to see — and how the province is responding. – Apr 8, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An armed robbery at a Dauphin, Man., business led to the arrest of a Saskatoon man Sunday night, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers were called to the scene on Main Street South around 8:30 p.m., and learned that an unknown man had entered the store, armed with a gun and wearing a face covering, and demanded cash from the register before taking off on foot.

With the help of police dog Marook, who found a bag of discarded clothes in an alley, RCMP tracked the suspect to the back lane of 6th Avenue East and arrested him.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A 23-year-old now faces charges of pointing a firearm, possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes, robbery with a firearm and weapons possession contrary to an order. He has a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Crime stats in new police report encouraging, Manitoba justice minister says'
Crime stats in new police report encouraging, Manitoba justice minister says
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices