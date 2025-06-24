Manitoba RCMP arrest man in armed robbery at Dauphin business

Send this page to someone via email

An armed robbery at a Dauphin, Man., business led to the arrest of a Saskatoon man Sunday night, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers were called to the scene on Main Street South around 8:30 p.m., and learned that an unknown man had entered the store, armed with a gun and wearing a face covering, and demanded cash from the register before taking off on foot.

With the help of police dog Marook, who found a bag of discarded clothes in an alley, RCMP tracked the suspect to the back lane of 6th Avenue East and arrested him.

A 23-year-old now faces charges of pointing a firearm, possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes, robbery with a firearm and weapons possession contrary to an order. He has a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.

RCMP continue to investigate.

