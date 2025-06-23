Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect killed in alleged shootout with Quebec police, watchdog investigating

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2025 4:56 pm
1 min read
A logo for BEI, Quebec’s independent police bureau, is seen in Louiseville, Que., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. View image in full screen
A logo for BEI, Quebec’s independent police bureau, is seen in Louiseville, Que., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating after provincial police killed a person in an alleged shootout about 200 kilometres east of Montreal.

The independent agency says police responded to a call midday on Sunday in the community of Marston, Que., about a person in crisis who allegedly had access to a firearm.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It says that around 2 p.m. police located the person inside a residence, and established a security perimeter around the home.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, allegedly fired multiple shots at the officers and at an armoured vehicle that had been brought in by the tactical unit.

Trending Now

A police officer shot the suspect, who was later found unconscious inside the home and declared dead in hospital.

The watchdog, which investigates when police kill or injure someone, has dispatched five investigators to the case.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices