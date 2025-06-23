Menu

Video link
Headline link
Economy

Federal court tosses legal challenges to ‘floatel’ for Woodfibre LNG workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2025 3:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Controversial ‘floatel’ settles in on Squamish coast despite lack of permits'
Controversial ‘floatel’ settles in on Squamish coast despite lack of permits
RELATED: The controversial 'floatel', meant to house hundreds of Woodfibre LNG workers, has made its way to its new home near Squamish. But as Aaron McArthur reports, some are questioning why the ship should be allowed to skirt municipal permitting process – Jun 21, 2024
Canada’s Federal Court has rejected legal challenges disputing the approval of a so-called “floatel” used to house workers near Squamish, B.C., as they build a liquefied natural gas facility at an abandoned pulp mill.

The court ruled on two judicial review applications challenging the decision by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada to approve the use of a repurposed cruise ship to house workers for the Woodfibre LNG project.

Click to play video: 'Confusion over controversial floatel near Squamish'
Confusion over controversial floatel near Squamish
The group Citizens for My Sea to Sky, which opposes the project, challenged the decision, saying it was unfair not to hold further public consultations after Woodfibre abandoned its original plan to ferry-in workers from Squamish and Vancouver.

The second review focused on claims of a “heightened risk” of gender-based violence faced by women in nearby communities due to an influx of “a largely male construction workforce” needed for the project.

The court ruling says B.C.’s Environmental Assessment Office imposed conditions to prevent gender-based violence, including forbidding workers from entering Squamish for non-work purposes, and the judge found no evidence those measures were “insufficient.”

The ruling says the federal agency acted reasonably and fairly when it found the floatel’s use “would not result in increased impacts on the environment.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

