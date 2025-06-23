Lufthansa customer promised reimbursement then later told ‘case closed’

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. man is sharing his frustration after he says Lufthansa promised him compensation after losing his bags and then later determined it was case closed.

Jarett Wong says he’s been battling with the German airline over his owed funds for almost two years.

“I’ve hit a dead end with the last email basically saying we’ve closed your file after the original email said we will pay you,” said Wong.

The Delta, B.C., resident’s baggage battle with Lufthansa started in August 2023 when Wong and his wife and son flew from Vancouver to Prague. All three decided to travel with carry-on luggage.

However, when they arrived at Vancouver International Airport, Wong says he was told by an agent their bags didn’t fit the airline’s sizer box and all three bags had to be checked at the gate.

The family’s bags never arrived in Prague and were missing for several days. Wong says while they waited, they had to purchase essentials and submitted their expenses to Lufthansa immediately.

On Aug. 7, 2023, Wong received confirmation from Lufthansa customer relations stating he would be fully reimbursed $1,210.07 EUR.

“I get a confirmation saying good news, you’ve been approved,” said Wong.

Wong says he sent his banking information as requested by Lufthansa and waited for his funds, but they never arrived.

“I was shocked,” said Wong.

Wong says he resent his banking details and even suggested a cheque be mailed to his home, but a year later he received another request from Lufthansa.

“After about a year, when they reviewed it, they now needed a power of attorney because I was submitting for other people,” said Wong.

Despite sending a signed power of attorney form to the airline, Wong says Lufthansa eventually closed his case.

“I got a nasty email, ‘We never received what we requested, we are closing your file,’” said Wong. “The problem is there is no communication. There is one email address you can respond to. There’s no hierarchy where you can go to management. There’s no telephone number,” Wong added.

Consumer Matters reached out to Lufthansa multiple times on Jarett Wong’s behalf. A Lufthansa representative stated in part:

“Due to German privacy laws, I am unable to comment on the specifics of the case; however in general, signatures (not a printed version of your name) need to be provided on the Power of Attorney form. Furthermore, correct bank details need to be provided. If that is not provided, then the airline is simply unable to reimburse the customer.” — Christina Semmel Lufthansa Group Corporate Communications

Gábor Lukács, founder of Air Passenger Rights, says this isn’t an isolated incident, and Wong might want to take his case to the B.C. Civil Resolution Tribunal.

“My experience, this is not a case of refusal to pay per se, this is more a case of administrative narrow-mindedness of bureaucracy not doing what is supposed to happen,” said Lukács.

“There is no doubt the money is owed. Lufthansa admitted to owe the money.”

Wong says he’s now looking at his options, disappointed in an airline that didn’t keep its word.

“It’s in writing. I don’t know where the problem is after that,” said Wong