July 5 – Trixstar Productions

By Karlee Kitt 880CHED
Posted June 30, 2025 12:10 am
This summer, Trixstar Productions is bringing Triple A talent to the River City! From the return of their Great Outdoors Comedy Festival to stellar musical acts, Trixstar has hosted stars like Bill Burr and Tom Segura. This year’s lineup features John Mulaney, Martin Short, Trailer Park Boys and more. Want to learn more about these shows and the masterminds behind them? Tune in to Talk To The Experts, on Saturday, July 5th  from noon to one as Trixstar’s, Mike Anderson and Donovan Workun join the conversation.

