‘Full of life’: Winnipeg launches pedestrian reimagining of busy Graham Avenue

Winnipeg has kicked off its reimagining of a busy downtown street.

Graham Avenue is set to become the site of a “pedestrian placemaking pilot” over the next few weeks, coinciding with the launch of the city’s new bus network on Sunday.

Previously a busy transit route, Graham will see buses diverted off a large stretch of the street, so instead of opening it up to cars again, the city is opting for pedestrian-friendly amenities and protected bike lanes.

“This is a great opportunity to change how people experience this part of our downtown,” Mayor Scott Gillingham said in a statement Monday.

“We’re turning Graham into a street full of life and local creativity. This transformation will bring more people and energy downtown – and it complements re-opening Portage and Main, launching our new transit network, and investing in new residential and commercial developments.”

The changes are part of an ongoing plan to further develop the street in future to make it even more community- and pedestrian-friendly.

“Today is an opportunity to envision the short and long-term vision for a reimagined Graham Avenue,” said Rochelle Squires of CentreVenture Development Corp.

“Where we see empty storefronts, surface parking lots, and underutilized street spaces, we are collaborating with our many downtown partners to create vibrant activity and opportunities for Winnipeg’s premier pedestrian street.”

The new amenities set to be installed as part of the pilot projects include street furniture built by students at Tec-Voc High School, benches, lighting, art installations, access ramps, picnic tables, ping-pong tables and new landscaping.

Street murals painted by local artists, through Cool Streets Winnipeg, are also part of the pilot project, thanks to a $100,000 grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies Asphalt Art Initiative — making Winnipeg one of only two Canadian cities and one of 10 in North America to receive the funding.