Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

14-year-old boy injured in Surrey hit and run, driver possibly impaired

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 23, 2025 1:07 pm
1 min read
Surrey police on scene after a hit-and-run near the Halal Food Fest on Sunday night. View image in full screen
Surrey police on scene after a hit and run near the Halal Food Fest on Sunday night. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital on Sunday night after he was struck in a hit and run near Surrey, B.C.’s Holland Park.

Surrey police said just after 10 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Old Yale Road and Mall Access, between Holland Park and Central City Mall, after witnesses reported multiple people being hit by a vehicle.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The incident happened just as the B.C. Halal Food Festival was wrapping up.

Surrey police have not confirmed if more people were hit, but the 14-year-old was hit by a vehicle, which then fled the scene.

The vehicle and driver were found near 104 Avenue and Whalley Boulevard at approximately 2:15 a.m., police confirmed.

Trending Now

The driver was arrested for both impaired driving and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

Story continues below advertisement

No charges have yet been laid.

The Surrey Police Service is asking any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have any information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, to call the Surrey Police Service at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2025-51543 (SP).

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices