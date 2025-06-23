14-year-old boy injured in Surrey hit and run, driver possibly impaired

Send this page to someone via email

A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital on Sunday night after he was struck in a hit and run near Surrey, B.C.’s Holland Park.

Surrey police said just after 10 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Old Yale Road and Mall Access, between Holland Park and Central City Mall, after witnesses reported multiple people being hit by a vehicle.

The incident happened just as the B.C. Halal Food Festival was wrapping up.

Surrey police have not confirmed if more people were hit, but the 14-year-old was hit by a vehicle, which then fled the scene.

The vehicle and driver were found near 104 Avenue and Whalley Boulevard at approximately 2:15 a.m., police confirmed.

The driver was arrested for both impaired driving and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

No charges have yet been laid.

The Surrey Police Service is asking any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have any information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, to call the Surrey Police Service at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2025-51543 (SP).